Global efforts to end violence against women: The Philippines joins the fight

As the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women concludes, nations worldwide have reaffirmed their commitment to combating gender-based violence through various initiatives and advocacy campaigns. The day also marked the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which culminates on 10 December, International Human Rights Day.

Key Actions and Advocacy Efforts

UNiTE Campaign: "Invest to Prevent Violence"

This year’s theme highlights the urgent need for increased investment in prevention and support services for survivors. Despite the global scale of violence affecting one in three women, only 0.2% of global aid targets its prevention. Advocates are calling for governments to commit more resources to legislation, prosecution, and survivor support services. Global Orange Movement

Buildings and landmarks worldwide were illuminated in orange to symbolize hope for a violence-free future. From Kigali to Paris, organizations encouraged people to wear orange and share resources on preventing violence against women. Grassroots Initiatives

Local organizations hosted workshops, community discussions, and awareness drives to educate on the signs of abuse, foster digital safety, and promote healthy relationships. For example, the "No More" directory provided resources for survivors in over 190 countries, enabling access to immediate help. Focus on Digital and Workplace Harassment

The increasing prevalence of online abuse and workplace harassment post-pandemic has been a significant focus this year. Advocacy groups have been pushing for stronger measures to address these issues, emphasizing the disproportionate impact on women in conflict and fragile settings.

Regional Progress

In the Philippines, local government units and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) hosted awareness-raising programs, particularly highlighting domestic violence and cyber abuse. The Philippine Commission on Women emphasized the need for stronger laws, such as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, while also spotlighting efforts to improve online reporting systems for digital harassment.

In Latin America, countries like Argentina have showcased efforts in legal reform, particularly with the introduction of new legislation aimed at tackling femicide. The ongoing debate surrounding the adequacy of legal responses and support systems for women in the region is a reminder that while progress is being made, much remains to be done.

Global Call to Action

Advocates stressed the importance of collective efforts to address this pervasive issue. From grassroots activism to international collaboration, the need for systemic change and cultural shifts remains at the forefront of the movement. The call for an end to violence against women resonates across all borders, urging governments and communities alike to take more decisive action to eliminate gender-based violence in all its forms.

By the end of the day, millions worldwide had taken part in marches, social media campaigns, and educational events, demonstrating solidarity and commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

For more insights into ongoing campaigns and initiatives, you can explore detailed resources from UN Women and PMNCH.