Gensan mayor et al. face graft charges

GENERAL SANTOS CITY---General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao, along with several top city hall officials, are now facing graft charges in the Ombudsman on the controversial P2.3-billion Mallengke Project of the General Santos City Public Market.

This came after opposition councilor Jose Edmar Yumang held a case discussion with hundreds of stall owners of the General Santos City Public Market at the covered court of Barangay Dadiangas South, Gensan on Monday.

Yumang said he caused the filing of grave misconduct cases and serious dishonesty on the part of Mayor Pacquiao and her officials and the violation of Section 3E and 3G of Republic Act 3019 or the graft and corrupt practices act.

“I just don’t want them to be dismissed, because I am a lawyer…I need to be sure. I want all of them to be jailed,” Yumang said that drew applause from the audience.

Yumang said that it was not true that all the stall owners of the Gensan Public Market will be accommodated once the Mallengke of Robinsons Land Corporation come to fruition.

“Out of 1,500 stall owners, only 478 will be accommodated. And Robinsons will be the one to decide who can still do business inside the mallengke, not the city hall,” the opposition lawmaker bared. He noted that the complaints against the respondents are just few pages but the evidences are too many and thick covering all their lies about the supposed project.