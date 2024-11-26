Gangnam Style's PSY now Solaire brand ambassador

Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort North announce South Korean singer PSY as their new brand ambassador, following his sold-out ‘K-Swag Legend’ performance at The Theatre at Solaire on 14 September, 2024.

Solaire noted that PSY's dynamic energy aligns with their commitment to being a destination for entertainment and luxury.

Executive Vice President Cyrus Sherafat stated, “We are delighted to welcome PSY as our brand ambassador. His artistry and charisma resonate with audiences not just in Korea but around the world. Partnering with PSY underscores our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests and deepens our engagement with the vibrant Korean community in the Philippines. We look forward to the exciting collaborations that lie ahead.”

As brand ambassador, PSY will participate in various promotional activities to enhance Solaire’s cultural and entertainment offerings. A new campaign video featuring PSY will launch soon on Solaire’s official platforms.