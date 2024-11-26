From canvas to fabric: The Corso Como 88 and JJ Duque collaboration

Corso Como 88 unveiled its first-ever art exhibit in collaboration with the works of local artist JJ Duque on 16 November in One Ayala, Makati City. This partnership brought Duque’s intricate creations to life beyond the canvas, transforming his artworks into wearable fashion statement pieces.

While Duque’s creations have graced gallery walls, this was his first time to collaborate with a fashion brand.

“We always wanted to do something with fashion so it was nice that they invited me to be their first artist to come here,” Duque said.

Duque’s art process is deeply intuitive. He works freehand, creating intricate patterns without underdrawings. These pieces, often figurative or abstract, demand immense patience, sometimes requiring hundreds of hours to complete, a testament to his dedication to his craft.

This discipline is reflected in his latest collection, which showcases a rhythmic blend of concentric shapes and vibrant colors.

For Corso Como 88, this partnership was a bold step in redefining its identity as a curated fashion brand.

This collaboration is part of Millet Menguito Sciandra, founder of Corso Como 88’s mission to bring something fresh to the Philippine fashion scene.

Sciandra who spent over two decades in the Italian fashion scene, envisioned the boutique as a platform to promote local talents while merging it with global trends.

“I want to also promote local artists and designers by giving them an opportunity to showcase their talents in Italy and around Europe in a sort of cultural exchange,” she said.

Duque’s commitment to bringing art beyond traditional spaces aligns perfectly with Sciandra’s mission.

As the founder of South Arts Festival, he has been a champion of out-of-gallery exhibits that promote social causes like women’s rights and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Now, with Corso Como 88 partnership his advocacy takes a step further by embedding his art into an everyday piece.

At the heart of this collaboration is a limited-edition scarf that features Duque’s recent collection. His artworks Last Cloud Before Space and Mad World were embedded into a wearable masterpiece.

Later on, Duque’s art will partner with key local designers to create even more elaborate fashion pieces. “The goal is to be more than just a re-selling brand, but also to create something, and it’s always been a lifelong dream to make the most of the talents from artists and designers of the Philippines,” Sciandra explains.

The exhibit, running indefinitely, is more than just a display of talent — it’s a celebration of innovation. By fusing art with fashion, Corso Como 88 and Duque are redefining how people experience art.

Visitiors are invited into a space where art is no longer confined to walls or frames. Instead, it’s woven into the fabric — literally. This is a collaboration that have created something truly unique: a space where art is worn, celebrated, and shared.

With this exhibit serving as a promising first step, Sciandra and Duque hint at even more projects in the near future.