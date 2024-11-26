French Film Festival Manila 2024 : A showcase of feminist cinema

Special guests and events

The festival features special appearances and events aimed at enhancing the experience for attendees. Filipina director Sigrid Bernardo, known for her acclaimed films, serves as the festival’s “godmother.” Her short film May at Nila, a love story set during the Japanese Occupation, opened the festival on 22 November, followed by Prodigies (Prodigieuses), a biographical drama about twin sisters pursuing their passion for piano.

French filmmaker Noémie Lefort is also present to screen her film My Heroin and engage with audiences. She will conduct a masterclass on film directing at the University of the Philippines and participate in a panel discussion at SM City North EDSA on 26 November. These events aim to provide insights into the filmmaking process and the evolving roles of women in the film industry.

The French Film Festival also includes a collaboration with local filmmakers and institutions, fostering dialogue between French and Philippine cinema. It creates a platform where cultural exchange thrives, inspiring collaboration and new ideas.

Screening details

Screenings at SM Aura Premier will run until 26 November, while those at SM City North EDSA will continue until 29 November. Cultural venues such as the Alliance Française de Manille, UP Film Institute, and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde also host select screenings. With free admission, the festival provides an accessible platform for audiences to explore the art of French filmmaking.

Whether revisiting literary classics or discovering contemporary feminist narratives, the French Film Festival Manila 2024 is a unique opportunity to celebrate cinema’s ability to tell powerful stories.

Audiences are encouraged to plan their schedules early to enjoy the diverse films and insightful events. The festival continues to be a testament to the enduring impact of French cinema on the global stage.