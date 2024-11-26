Fixing our counterfeit medicines reputation

The Philippine government has made significant strides in combating counterfeit medicines, and its ongoing efforts should be acknowledged globally. As such, it is time to address a misleading narrative that casts the Philippines as a source of counterfeit pharmaceuticals — a claim that harms the country’s reputation.

Recent proactive measures to fight counterfeit drugs and violative health products included the Food and Drug Administration's interception of P28-million worth of counterfeit goods under Oplan Katharos.

This highlights the Philippine government’s strong commitment to protecting public health. These successful operations, which began last year, have resulted in the seizure of counterfeit drugs, hazardous products and more, demonstrating the country’s proactive effort in addressing the issue.

Amid the positive outcomes of Oplan Katharos and other efforts over the years, the Philippines remains labeled a primary producer of fake medicines.

Experts, including Ramesh Raj Kishore of the Pharmaceutical Security Institute (PSI), have consistently pointed out that there is no evidence to support the claim that the Philippines manufactures counterfeit medicines. Instead, what the country may be is a "transit point," with counterfeit goods detained at Philippine ports before being rerouted elsewhere. This important distinction between being a transit point and a source of counterfeit goods should be more widely recognized.

International reports, such as those by the OECD and the EUIPO, have sometimes been cited to suggest that the Philippines is deeply involved in the global counterfeit trade. However, these reports, based on data from 2017 to 2019, paint a more nuanced picture. They describe the country as a “provenance economy,” a term used to identify countries that, unfortunately, may serve as transit hubs or sources of illicit goods, not one or the other, as they recognize the challenge of making a distinction.

The Philippine government has been fully transparent and proactive in its efforts to address the counterfeit trade. Through the collaboration of agencies like the FDA and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) within the National Committee Intellectual Property Rights, the country has seized significant quantities of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and other products before they could reach global markets.

Director General Samuel Zacate of the FDA has made it clear that those attempting to traffic counterfeit medicines and violative health goods in the Philippines will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This commitment to enforcement should be recognized by the international community.

Moreover, partnerships between the Philippines, PSI and other stakeholders have proven effective in disrupting counterfeit networks. The PSI, with over two decades of experience in combating pharmaceutical counterfeiting, has repeatedly affirmed that the Philippines is not a source of counterfeit medicines, but rather a key player in securing the global supply chain.

It is time to move past the misconception that the Philippines is a manufacturing hub for counterfeit drugs. The evidence, along with the Philippines' collaborative efforts, clearly show that the country is a victim of global counterfeit operations, not a perpetrator. The Philippines, like many nations, is only caught in the crosshairs of international criminal networks exploiting its ports for smuggling.

After recently celebrating National Consciousness Week Against Counterfeit Medicines, it is crucial to remember that the fight against counterfeiting is not just about identifying the origins of illicit goods, but about recognizing and addressing the global networks that fuel their spread.

Hence, the narrative must shift to labeling the Philippines not as a problem but as an essential part of the solution, making substantial progress in protecting its citizens from the dangers of counterfeit products.