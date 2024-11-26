SUBSCRIBE NOW
Fitness for a good cause at Vertis North's Night Run

All laced-up: runners ready to take over the streets of Vertis North for a night of fitness and fun under the stars.
The Vertis North Rain Garden came alive on 13 November as 500 runners and gathered for the Vertis Night Run. Organized by Ayala Land Estates, Inc., the community run supported a meaningful cause, with proceeds going to the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC), ensuring that more children from underserved communities will have access to excellent healthcare.

Participants ran under the city lights and the event featured live entertainment, food stalls, and a post-run party, lending to an atmosphere of camaraderie and fun and helping participants create unforgettable memories.

Located in Quezon City, Vertis North is a 29-hectare master-planned, mixed-use estate designed to redefine urban living. Its blend of retail, office, residential, hotel, and entertainment facilities positions it as a pioneering city center.

For more updates on Vertis North events, visit their website.

