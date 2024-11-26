Filipina killed in LA crash by stolen SUV

A 46-year-old Filipina, Christina David, was killed in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, over the weekend when her white Tesla was struck by a stolen SUV.

The driver of the Mercedes SUV, a 40-year-old man fleeing from police, crashed into David’s vehicle as he attempted to evade capture.

The collision caused significant damage, tearing off the roof of the Tesla and pushing it into two other cars. David was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt trauma. The crash also injured the drivers and passengers of the other vehicles involved.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the crash and sustained minor injuries. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide, although his identity has not been released.

David, a commercial mortgage professional, leaves behind her husband and two children.