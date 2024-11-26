Ex-world title challengers return

A trio of former world title challengers attempt to get back on track on 18 December in General Santos City.

Representing JC Mananquil’s Sanman Boxing, Dave “Doberman” Apolinario, Reymart Gaballo and Vince Paras take on crack foes at the Bula Gymnasium.

Apolinario, who failed an attempt to snatch the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight crown last August in Mexico City, battles Jenny Boy Boca.

Gaballo, who blew a chance some years back when he bowed to the legendary Nonito Donaire, locks horns with James Pagaling.

Paras, coming off a heartbreaking loss in Yokohama last month, meets Anthony Gilbuela in Sanman Boxing’s Christmas ring presentation.

It is vital that these rebuilding boxers triumph over their respective rivals as Mananquil has big plans for them in the coming year.

Mananquil is one of the country’s premier promoters as he also has reigning World Boxing Council minimumweight titlist Melvin Jerusalem, ex-unified world super-bantamweight king Marlon Tapales and the resurgent Froilan Saludar.