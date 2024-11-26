Embroidery workers weave art and livelihood in Divisoria

Workers at a logo and embroidery service are busy with their craft in Divisoria, Manila, on Tuesday, 26 November 2024. Vietnam Rose, 24, shared that she has been working at the business for six years, starting when she was just 18. Similarly, Mannylyn, 34, who chose not to disclose her last name, said she has also been employed there for about six years. The business specializes in embroidering logos for both government offices and private institutions. They also offer printing services. The establishment has been operating for 25 years, serving as a fixture in the bustling Divisoria district. John Carlo Magallon











