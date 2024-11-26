DTI lifts suspension order on 2 vape brands

The Department of Trade and Industry has lifted the suspension of trading activities for vape products manufactured by AEROGIN and RELX after cases against these products have been resolved by the DTI-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau.

"Formal charges have been resolved. This means that the cases against the two named brands/companies have been disposed of by DTI- FTEB, which resulted in the lifting of the suspension order,” said Office of Special Mandate on Vape (OSMV) Director Marcus Valdez.

Additionally, the DTI has lifted the Preliminary Order/Preventive Measure Order of FLARE, NIXX and VAPENGIN vape products.

The three vape brands now have just to comply with licensing requirements with the DTI.

However, the sale of these products remains prohibited until their respective Philippine Standard (PS) Licenses are issued.

Safe Vape PH

Earlier, Safe Vape PH, a group advocating for tighter regulation on vaping products and gadgets, on Monday warned on the continued proliferation of uncertified vapes, especially those that have failed tests on containing formaldehyde.

In a statement on Monday, the group claimed, There is a continued sale and distribution of the Flare vape brand despite it having been banned by the Department of Trade and Industry.

“The said vape product has been imported from China in the millions and is expected to be widely distributed illegally shortly. At the same time, to solve issues regarding compliance, Flare is trying to pass the PS (product standards) certification of DTI and has submitted new products to a testing agency.”

Test report

Safe Vape PH revealed that according to the test report of Flare products issued by the testing agency, formaldehyde in its products is as high as 32.1mg/L, far exceeding the maximum standard of 22mg/L by 31.1 percent.