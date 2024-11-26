DTI lifts suspension on 2 vape brands

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has lifted the suspension of trading activities for vape products manufactured by AEROGIN and RELX following the resolution of formal charges against them.

"Formal charges have been resolved. This means that the cases against the two named brands/companies have been disposed of by DTI FTEB, which accordingly resulted in the lifting of the suspension order,” said Office of Special Mandate on Vape (OSMV) Director Marcus Valdez.

Additionally, the DTI has lifted the Preliminary Order/Preventive Measure Order for FLARE, NIXX, and VAPENGIN vape products.

The three vape brands, however, must comply with licensing requirements with the DTI. Until their respective Philippine Standard (PS) Licenses are issued, the sale of these products remains prohibited.

Warnings on uncertified vapes

On Monday, Safe Vape PH, a group advocating for tighter regulation on vaping products and gadgets, warned about the continued proliferation of uncertified vapes, particularly those that have failed tests for containing formaldehyde.

The group claimed, “There is a continued sale and distribution of the Flare vape brand despite it having been banned by the DTI.”

“The said vape product has been imported from China in the millions and is expected to be widely distributed illegally shortly. At the same time, to solve issues regarding compliance, Flare is trying to pass the PS (product standards) certification of DTI and has submitted new products to a testing agency." it added.

Safe Vape PH revealed that a test report of Flare products issued by a testing agency indicated formaldehyde levels as high as 32.1 mg/L—31.1% above the maximum standard of 22 mg/L.

The DTI reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of vape products in the Philippine market by enforcing strict compliance with regulatory standards.

Under Republic Act No. 11900 (RA 11900), or the "Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act," the Office for the Special Mandate on Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products (OSMV) is authorized to order the immediate withdrawal, restriction, or confiscation of non-compliant products, provided due process is observed.

The OSMV encourages consumers to report errant retailers by calling the Consumer Care Hotline at DTI (1-384). Consumers can also send an email to osmv@dti.gov.ph for concerns and visit https://www.dti.gov.ph/osmv/ for vape-related information.