‘Dream’ gifts

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Immerse in the joys of sustainable gifting and conscious living. This year, Presente by ArteFino returns with a trove of fine Filipino craft, wrapped in the spirit of the season.
#PresentebyArteFino, the benchmark in Filipino fair and flair, adds meaning and purpose to holiday festivities with 12 gifts that echo the movement’s aesthetic, principles, purpose and raison d’etre.
Every piece is anchored on tradition, culture, people and a nation.
The four-day fair will showcase Filipino brands in categories of fashion, home, food and more. Every purchase, a means for supporting a dream, uplifting a community. It is a proud statement for loving local.
Presente by ArteFino runs from 28 November to 1 December at The Fifth at Rockwell.