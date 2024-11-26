SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

‘Dream’ gifts

#PresentebyArteFino, the benchmark in Filipino fair and flair, adds meaning and purpose to holiday festivities with 12 gifts that echo the movement’s aesthetic, principles, purpose and raison d’etre.
1. Knits Vests by HeArteFino x Allena, inner tops by Trude Lizares, fan by Casa Mercedes, bag by R2R and mini palmer by Artifeks.
1. Knits Vests by HeArteFino x Allena, inner tops by Trude Lizares, fan by Casa Mercedes, bag by R2R and mini palmer by Artifeks.
Published on

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Immerse in the joys of sustainable gifting and conscious living. This year, Presente by ArteFino returns with a trove of fine Filipino craft, wrapped in the spirit of the season.

#PresentebyArteFino, the benchmark in Filipino fair and flair, adds meaning and purpose to holiday festivities with 12 gifts that echo the movement’s aesthetic, principles, purpose and raison d’etre.

2. Collaboration Rhett Eala X Carlo Tanseco.
2. Collaboration Rhett Eala X Carlo Tanseco.
3. Recycle/up cycle Tops by Jor-el Espina, skirt by HeArteFino x Rhett Eala and bags by R2R.
3. Recycle/up cycle Tops by Jor-el Espina, skirt by HeArteFino x Rhett Eala and bags by R2R.
4. Community (sewers) Outfits by Alegre by Techie Hagedorn, bag by R2R and mini palmer by Artifeks.
4. Community (sewers) Outfits by Alegre by Techie Hagedorn, bag by R2R and mini palmer by Artifeks.
5. Tradition/culture Earrings by Arnel Papa and outfit by Bagoyan.
5. Tradition/culture Earrings by Arnel Papa and outfit by Bagoyan.
6. Natural/Organic (Left) top by Dani Osmeña, skirt and shawl by Ditta Sandico.
6. Natural/Organic (Left) top by Dani Osmeña, skirt and shawl by Ditta Sandico.

Every piece is anchored on tradition, culture, people and a nation.

The four-day fair will showcase Filipino brands in categories of fashion, home, food and more. Every purchase, a means for supporting a dream, uplifting a community. It is a proud statement for loving local.

Presente by ArteFino runs from 28 November to 1 December at The Fifth at Rockwell.

7. HeArteFino Bayo Atelier x Patty Eustaquio for HeArteFino.
7. HeArteFino Bayo Atelier x Patty Eustaquio for HeArteFino.
8. Embellishment Blazer by HeArteFino x Allena, inner top by Jor-el Espina and trousers by Rhett Eala.
8. Embellishment Blazer by HeArteFino x Allena, inner top by Jor-el Espina and trousers by Rhett Eala.
9. Copy of Craft (Left) dress by Tagpi, (right) top by Tagpi and pants by Coco & Tres.
9. Copy of Craft (Left) dress by Tagpi, (right) top by Tagpi and pants by Coco & Tres.
10. Patchwork (Left) dress by Coco & Tres, parol by Caro Wilson, (right) top by Two Chic and skirt by Rhett Eala.
10. Patchwork (Left) dress by Coco & Tres, parol by Caro Wilson, (right) top by Two Chic and skirt by Rhett Eala.
11. Artisanal Clothes by Lokal Home+Art+Fashion and bags by Jorvien.
11. Artisanal Clothes by Lokal Home+Art+Fashion and bags by Jorvien.
12. Stitches and weaves Bagoyan suit shorts and Sari Lazaro top.
12. Stitches and weaves Bagoyan suit shorts and Sari Lazaro top.
fashion
ArteFino

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph