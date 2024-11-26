Dongfeng Motors opens flagship showroom in Tarlac

Dongfeng Motors Philippines marked a significant milestone with the opening of its largest flagship showroom in Tarlac City. Located along MacArthur Highway in Brgy. Salapungan, Villa Soliman, the 2,000-square-meter facility underscores Dongfeng's commitment to delivering excellence and expanding its footprint in the Philippine market.

The showroom, developed by Dreamcar Unlimited Automotive Corp., is a testament to the Chua family’s confidence in Dongfeng's quality and reliability. Led by Drs. Jun and Juanita Chua and their son, Dreamcar Unlimited exemplifies their dedication to serving the Northern Luzon community through the automotive sector.

“Today marks a significant milestone as this dealership officially stands as Dongfeng Motors’ flagship showroom in the Philippines,” said Wilbert Lim, President and CEO of Legado Motors Inc., Dongfeng’s official distributor. Atty. Albert Arcilla, Managing Director of DFM Management Group, echoed this sentiment, highlighting Dongfeng’s mission to offer "good products, excellent service, and an intent to fulfill DFM’s ambition to deliver the best on the road."

The Tarlac showroom provides a comprehensive display of Dongfeng’s reliable and innovative vehicles, offering a seamless car-buying experience. The event also celebrated the dynamic partnership between Legado Motors Inc. and Dreamcar Unlimited Automotive Corp., which has been pivotal in establishing Dongfeng as a key player in the Philippine automotive industry since 2023.

The event was attended by the Lim family from Legado Motors Inc., including Mr. Wilbert A. Lim, Mr. Brennan S. Lim, and Ms. Gianela S. Lim. They were joined by Mr. Giovanni Frias, Vice President of Operations of Legado Motors. Representing the DFM Management Group were Atty. Albert Arcilla, its managing director, along with the Sales Director, Ms. Leah Avante and Mr. Victor Delarmente, the Director for Dealer Development. Members of the Chua family, loyal patrons, and bank partners were also present, making the celebration a memorable occasion filled with growth and shared aspirations.

For more information about Dongfeng’s vehicle lineup, visit the Tarlac City flagship showroom or the official Dongfeng Motors website.