DonBelle topbills rom-com with catfishing twist

ABS-CBN and Viu just served up what every fan of romantic comedies has been craving — a fresh and fun love story that will have you questioning every online connection you’ve ever made.

Director Dwein Baltazar promised “light, comedy and a breath of fresh air” with the new Filipino series How to Spot a Red Flag, an original story from Viu and Dreamscape Entertainment.

Dreamscape, known for its hit shows, is producing the much-anticipated series, featuring Kapamilya power couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, aka “DonBelle.”

They officially revealed the series’ behind the scenes, followed by story snapshots and teasers. Joining them in this modern love story are Jameson Blake, Angel Aquino, Christian Vasquez, Benjie Paras, Mylene Dizon, Esnyr and Kira Balinger.

Online romance meets reality check

The storyline centers on Belle Mariano’s character, Cha Fontanilla, who dives into the world of online romance only to find herself tangled in a catfishing situation.

She meets Matt Flores (Donny Pangilinan) in an online forum and falls for him, only to discover he’s not who he says he is. Things take a turn when the real Matt steps in, realizing his friend, JR Valdez (Jameson Blake), hijacked his identity to flirt with Cha. In a complicated web of mixed signals, fake identities and real feelings, Matt agrees to help JR win over Cha while simultaneously catching feelings himself.