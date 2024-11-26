DonBelle topbills rom-com with catfishing twist

ABS-CBN and Viu just served up what every fan of romantic comedies has been craving — a fresh and fun love story that will have you questioning every online connection you’ve ever made.
Director Dwein Baltazar promised “light, comedy and a breath of fresh air” with the new Filipino series How to Spot a Red Flag, an original story from Viu and Dreamscape Entertainment.
Dreamscape, known for its hit shows, is producing the much-anticipated series, featuring Kapamilya power couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, aka “DonBelle.”
They officially revealed the series’ behind the scenes, followed by story snapshots and teasers. Joining them in this modern love story are Jameson Blake, Angel Aquino, Christian Vasquez, Benjie Paras, Mylene Dizon, Esnyr and Kira Balinger.
Online romance meets reality check
The storyline centers on Belle Mariano’s character, Cha Fontanilla, who dives into the world of online romance only to find herself tangled in a catfishing situation.
She meets Matt Flores (Donny Pangilinan) in an online forum and falls for him, only to discover he’s not who he says he is. Things take a turn when the real Matt steps in, realizing his friend, JR Valdez (Jameson Blake), hijacked his identity to flirt with Cha. In a complicated web of mixed signals, fake identities and real feelings, Matt agrees to help JR win over Cha while simultaneously catching feelings himself.
Director Dwein Baltazar describes the series as a light-hearted yet relevant take on modern love — a genre that DonBelle fans are all too familiar with. Mariano, reflecting on her character, said to DAILY TRIBUNE, “She’s family-oriented and passionate about love,” while Pangilinan added, “Matt is bright, charming and loving.”
This rom-com explored the chaos of online dating and what happens when your digital fantasies meet the messiness of real life. It’s a love triangle that’s set to pull at the heartstrings while serving up plenty of laughs along the way.
The series promises to bring that undeniable DonBelle chemistry, mixed with Jameson’s unique presence, as seen in hits like 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten and Ang Babaeng Allergic Sa WiFi.
Set against the stunning backdrop of La Union, the show will give you serious beach vibes and surf goals — perfect for fans looking for a dose of kilig and travel inspo all in one.
If you’re a sucker for tangled love stories with a side of reality-check humor, How to Spot a Red Flag is the perfect binge. This relatable series is all about navigating modern romance, spotting red flags, and seeing if love can survive the online-to-offline shift.