DoJ backs NBI in serving subpoena to VP Sara

The Department of Justice (DoJ) expressed its full support for the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in serving the subpoena to Vice President Sara Duterte at her office in Mandaluyong City.

Duterte has five days to respond and explain her recent threatening remarks directed at President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The NBI on Monday began conducting manhunt operations to search for the alleged assassin(s) hired by the self-confessed mastermind, VP Sara herself, and to make them accountable.

The DoJ reiterates its stance that threats made by any public official, regardless of their position, will not be tolerated and must be addressed through appropriate legal channels.

There should be no room for interpretation when it comes to statements made by public officials; their words must be interpreted in their plain and literal meaning to give paramount importance to their accountability as public servants.

In light of this alarming situation, the government is committed to utilizing all available resources to address these threats effectively.

To reiterate, Vice President Duterte is "not immune from suit" and will be held accountable for her disturbing remarks, which are not to be taken lightly.

The actions taken today strongly demonstrate the government’s dedication to ensuring that all officials operate within a framework of integrity and accountability.