Depilo, Bisera stun favored foes

STA. ROSA, Laguna — The unpredictability of match play was on full display as unseeded Rico Depilo and Elee Bisera delivered massive upsets to eliminate the top two seeds in the opening round of the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational at the TCC layout on Tuesday here.

Depilo, long a consistent presence on the Philippine Golf Tour but without a major breakthrough in stroke play, seized his moment in the head-to-head format.

Displaying a perfect mix of resilience, risk-taking and tactical brilliance, he toppled defending champion and top seed Tony Lascuña in the stretch, pulling off a stunning 3&1 victory.

For Depilo, it was a career-defining performance, eclipsing his Top 10 finishes on the regular tour.

“I didn’t expect to beat him because I know how skilled he is,” admitted Depilo, acknowledging Lascuña’s edge.

“I was just thinking, if we could reach the 18th hole, I might have a chance there.”

However, Depilo, 52, didn’t let the match stretch to the challenging par-4 closing hole.

With the duel tied after 14 holes, he delivered clutch pars on the 15th and 16th, taking advantage of Lascuña’s struggles to get up and down on both holes.

Depilo then seized the opportunity at the tricky, water-guarded par-3 17th, capitalizing on Lascuña’s bogey to clinch an unexpected victory against his more accomplished Davaoeño rival.

Bisera matched the magnitude of Depilo’s feat by ousting second-seed and multi-time champion Angelo Que in an intense battle that extended to the 19th hole.

Both Depilo and Bisera showcased the beauty and brutality of match play — a format that levels the field, isolates mistakes and rewards bold decisions.

These twin upsets were just the tip of the iceberg on a day where nine of the 16 higher-seeded players fell to lower-ranked challengers under sweltering conditions on the demanding championship course.

The remaining seven seeds barely held their ground, turning the season-ending P2-million event, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., into a thrilling rollercoaster ride.

While No. 3 Reymon Jaraula and sixth-seed Jhonnel Ababa lived up to expectations with emphatic 5&4 wins over former Philippine Masters champion Jerson Balasabas and Marvin Dumandan, respectively, No. 4 Rupert Zaragosa fell to Arnold Villacencio by the same scoreline, and fifth seed Clyde Mondilla was edged out, 1-up, by Nelson Huerva in another upset that kept the surprises coming.