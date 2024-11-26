DEFYING THE ODDS: Nocum’s giant-killing act marks day of upsets

STA. ROSA, Laguna — Kayla Nocum delivered the upset of the Ladies ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational as she stunned topseed Harmie Constantino with a commanding 5&4 victory in the opening round of the P1.5-million championship here on Tuesday.

Facing her toughest challenge since turning pro, the 16th-seeded Nocum defied the odds with a clinical performance at the challenging TCC layout, overturning her ranking and making an emphatic statement.

The breakthrough win marked a significant milestone for Nocum, whose rise has been steady but understated since earning her professional card.

After finishing 20th in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg at Caliraya Springs last April and narrowly missing the cut in her debut at the Luisita International, she continued to sharpen her game. Her efforts bore fruit when she posted a tied-for-seventh finish in Iloilo, her best showing as a rookie.

But Nocum’s stunning victory against the 2022 champion wasn’t just a lone highlight — it set the tone for a day brimming with surprises.

Second-seed Sarah Ababa fell to Pamela Mariano in a 2-up decision, Kristine Fleetwood ousted third-seed Chihiro Ikeda 3&2, and Rev Alcantara edged fourth-seed Gretchen Villacencio in a nail-biting 1-up escape.

These results underscored the unpredictable nature of match play, where rankings and past stroke-play performances can be rendered irrelevant. The head-to-head format emphasizes adaptability and bold shot-making, often allowing underdogs to capitalize on their opponents’ mistakes.

Despite the spate of upsets, a few higher seeds managed to hold their ground. Florence Bisera outclassed Velinda Castil 4&2, Marvi Monsalve narrowly beat Chanelle Avaricio 1-up, and Daniella Uy dominated Apple Fudolin, 4&2, in hot, windy conditions.

Defending champion Mikha Fortuna, meanwhile, survived a thrilling duel against rising star Jiwon Lee, securing her spot with a par on the first extra hole.

The quarterfinal lineup promises more drama, with Nocum squaring off against Uy, Fortuna taking on Fleetwood, Bisera facing Alcantara, and Monsalve battling Mariano.

Reflecting on her victory over Constantino, Nocum credited meticulous planning and mental toughness for her performance.

“I made sure to check the pin placements before hitting my drives, which helped me put myself in favorable positions,” the 23-year-old Fortuna said.

“There was hardly any wind when we started, making it easier to stick to my game plan and trust my decisions.”

Nocum also drew strength from her sister, Sandra, who served as her caddie.

“Having my sister on the bag helped me stay relaxed and patient. She kept reminding me to play my game and commit to my shots,” Nocum said.

As she prepares for her quarterfinal clash with Mariano, Nocum remains focused.

“I’ll aim to stay calm, maintain a positive mental state, and trust my shots. As Sandra always says, ‘commit to your shots.’ That advice has been invaluable, and I hope to keep that mindset going.”

Her upset victory, along with the other surprises of the day, has injected excitement into the four-day season-ending event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., proving that in match play, anything can happen.