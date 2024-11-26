Comelec condemns killing of election officer in Lanao del Norte

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday condemned the killing of a poll officer in Lanao del Norte.

In a statement sent to reporters Monday night, Comelec said it condemns "in the strongest terms" the brutal killing of Mark Orlando Q. Vallecer II, acting election officer of Nunungan, Lanao del Norte.

Vallecer's killing, the Comelec lamented, "is not only a crime against a public servant but an assault on democracy itself."

"Violence has no place in a democratic society. Such acts spread fear, disrupt the electoral process, and undermine the values of justice and freedom that bind us as a nation," the poll body said.

The Comelec said it is already in close coordination with law enforcement and vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous act "are swiftly identified and brought to justice."

"Measures are being taken to expedite the investigation, and we will work tirelessly to prevent similar incidents in the future," it added.

Reports indicate that Vallecer was ambushed while driving his car on his way back to Cagayan de Oro from Salvador, Lanao del Norte.

A few months ahead of the twin polls, the Comelec called on candidates, supporters, and the public "to reject violence and intimidation."

"True leadership is earned through respect, trust, and principled competition, not fear and coercion," the Comelec said.

"We mourn the loss of a colleague who served with courage and integrity, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

The poll body added that it remains steadfast in its mission to uphold "free, fair, and peaceful elections."

"Violence will not deter us, and those who seek to harm democracy will face the full force of justice."

Lanao del Norte is part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which will hold its first-ever parliamentary elections in May next year.