Choice is the ultimate gift

The days are speeding by, and your shopping list is growing. Don’t stress on the perfect present for a friend, work colleague and loved one, as SM Store offers the ultimate gift choices this holiday season: the SM Gift Pass, SM Gift Pass Choice and SM Gift Card.
Gifting SM Gift Passes, SM Gift Pass Choice and SM Gift Cards to family and friends has countless benefits. These gifts offer flexibility, allowing recipients the freedom to choose what they want, making them perfect for anyone. They also provide convenience, as they’re easy to purchase and redeem. Ideal for last-minute shoppers or those unsure of what to buy, they make gifting simple and thoughtful.
Giving a gift card or pass shows consideration without the risk of giving something that might go unused. It’s a practical present that’s often more appreciated than a specific item that may not align with someone’s current lifestyle or taste. SM’s gift options allow recipients to pick something they genuinely need or want.
Another great feature of SM Gift Passes and Gift Cards is that they have no expiration date, giving recipients the luxury of time to decide on their perfect purchase. SM Gift Passes and SM Gift Cards are redeemable at SM Store, where loved ones can choose from over 1,000 brands — from stylish fashion lines to favorite home essentials.These gift passes and cards can also be used at SM’s various retail partners, catering to diverse interests.
Unlock endless possibilities with the hassle-free SM Gift Cards. No activation is needed. Available in P500, P1,000 and P2,000 denominations, recipients can enjoy spending down to the last centavo at a variety of SM establishments and partner merchants nationwide, maximizing convenience.
With no activation required, recipients can use the SM Gift Pass immediately for ultimate convenience. With no expiration and available in P100 and P500 denominations, it simplifies the transaction process by allowing single redemption, ensuring the full value is enjoyed in one go.
Experience convenient corporate gifting with the SM Gift Pass Choice, SM’s latest digital solution perfect for businesses. Distribute rewards easily via SMS, email or physical card. With customizable denominations and personalization options, it is ideal for corporate incentives, employee recognition, holiday gifting, raffles and prizes.
This Christmas, make your holiday shopping stress-free and spread cheer with SM Gift Passes, SM Gift Pass Choice and SM Gift Cards. Thoughtful, practical and universally appreciated, these gifts bring joy to everyone. With the gift of choice, you’re not only giving something valuable — you’re offering the ultimate holiday experience.
Visit the SM Store branch near you to get any of these gift products for your loved ones. For more details about the products and how to order in bulk, visit smstore.com/gifts/gift-cards/.