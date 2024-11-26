Castro calling

The brilliant jeweler and storyteller shared insights into the artistry behind his stunning creations and the engraving process by his atelier. His pieces reflect his Filipino heritage and his journey as an award-winning goldsmith and traditional hand engraver based in London.

With roots in painting and printmaking, Castro’s distinctive style is evident in the intricate designs of his jewelry, where every detail is meticulously crafted to evoke emotion and narrative.

At the heart of Castro’s artistry is the ancient practice of seal engraving. A technique that dates back to antiquity, it involves creating deep, reverse engravings that add a three-dimensional quality to his pieces. Unlike traditional hand engraving, seal engraving requires precision and time, allowing each piece to resonate with the stories and symbols that inspired it. Each design is a testament to his imagination and technical skill, inviting wearers to not only appreciate the beauty, but also to engage with the stories behind them.