LIFE

Castro calling

LUIS ESPIRITU JR. Column
Published on

In a dazzling display of craftsmanship and creativity, the globally renowned Castro Smith jewelry showcase at Lane Crawford in IFC Mall, Hong Kong, on 8 and 9 November was beyond captivating.

Each work of art told a unique story, woven from themes inspired by history, mythology and the beauty of the natural world. Stunning, exquisite hand-engraved pieces were presented by Filipino-British goldsmith Castro Smith himself whose artistry bridges cultures and traditions. 

Castro Smith
Veronika Zulueta ter Kuile.
Stacey Marcelo Courtmanche
Paul Franco
The brilliant jeweler and storyteller shared insights into the artistry behind his stunning creations and the engraving process by his atelier. His pieces reflect his Filipino heritage and his journey as an award-winning goldsmith and traditional hand engraver based in London.

With roots in painting and printmaking, Castro’s distinctive style is evident in the intricate designs of his jewelry, where every detail is meticulously crafted to evoke emotion and narrative.

At the heart of Castro’s artistry is the ancient practice of seal engraving. A technique that dates back to antiquity, it involves creating deep, reverse engravings that add a three-dimensional quality to his pieces. Unlike traditional hand engraving, seal engraving requires precision and time, allowing each piece to resonate with the stories and symbols that inspired it. Each design is a testament to his imagination and technical skill, inviting wearers to not only appreciate the beauty, but also to engage with the stories behind them.

JJ Acuña, Karrie Bitanga and Ana Kalaw.
Michelle Lai, Christina Ko and June Lau.
Mira Calaranan Rosar and Natasha Usher.
Signet and drawings.
The showcase at Lane Crawford was a celebration of cultural identity and artistic expression. Castro Smith stands as a proud representative of Filipino artistry in the global landscape, reminding us of the beauty that emerges when tradition meets innovation. As his pieces continue to enchant and inspire, they carry with them the rich heritage of their creator, inviting us all to find beauty through art.

jewelry
goldsmith

