Caloocan Noche Buena package takes backseat

The local government of Caloocan City announced on Tuesday that its residents may not receive any Noche Buena food packs this Christmas season and that ongoing distribution of rice packs is expected to be the Christmas gift of the local government of Caloocan to their residents.

Shaira Peniano, the spokesperson for the Caloocan City Public Information Office, said that Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan has a Relief Initiatives for Community Empowerment (RICE) program, where families will receive food packs.

Under the RICE program, all families from various barangays in both Caloocan City and North Caloocan will be beneficiaries of the city’s rice subsidy program.