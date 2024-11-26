BuCor unveils long-term plans

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) highlighted significant initiatives outlined in its long-term plan, including the development of regional facilities, building separate institutions for heinous crimes and positioning the corrections system as a food security basket for the nation.

This was presented by BuCor during the 42nd Asian and Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators held in Hong Kong, China which concluded Friday with more than 140 delegates from 30 Asia-Pacific countries, including the Philippines.

With the theme “Collaboration for Sustainable and High-quality Development,” this gathering brought together correctional professionals and representatives of relevant professional organizations from across the Asia-Pacific region and engaged in meaningful discussions aimed at enhancing practices, policies and innovations within the correctional system of their respective countries.

Leading the Philippine delegation on behalf of BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. was his deputy director general for Administration Assistant Secretary Al Perreras and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology chief Jail Director Ruel Rivera.

To achieve the goals, BuCor requires a substantial investment of US$3.678 billion — approximately P211 billion — to construct 17 regional facilities and three specialized institutions across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.