Book on digital public service launched

Long government lines. Endless bureaucratic loops. Digital dilemmas in public service.

Reyner Villaseñor's The Digital Dilemma: Why Government Services Must Evolve tackles the perennial Filipinos face under every administration--outdated systems, red tape, and knowledge gaps that hold public services back.

The book, according to Villaseñor, is not just another tech manual, but an exploration of "unique obstacles our government faces in rolling out digital tools."

"For digitalization to truly take root, there must be a shift in how government agencies operate," Villaseñor said during the launch of his book on 20 November in Pasig.

"The bureaucratic mindset of 'we've always done it this way' must give way to a culture that embraces change, values efficiency, and prioritizes the needs of citizens," he added.

Villaseñor argued that it's "not just about implementing new technologies," but "about fostering a mindset that is open to rethinking and reimagining how things are done."

Villaseñor held leadership roles across various industries, including technology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and finance.

He earned his Master of Business Administration from the Regis program of the Ateneo Graduate School of Business and completed a Doctorate in Public Administration at the University of Perpetual Help System-DALTA.

Beyond his corporate experience, Villaseñor serves as a Reservist with the First Air Reserve Center of the Philippine Air Force Reserve Command.

He is a faculty member at the Ateneo Graduate School of Business and a member of the Public Relations Society of America-Central New York Chapter.

Currently, he is an entrepreneur with active interests in technology, agriculture, and development.

His book The Digital Dilemma: Why Government Services Must Evolve is sold online and at select local bookstores at P299.