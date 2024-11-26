Bersamin, solons assail Digong

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin called out former President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday for suggesting a military coup and urged him to desist from “irresponsible” acts.

“Former President Duterte’s blatant call for our armed forces to launch a coup against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is shocking,” Bersamin said. “And he will go to great and evil lengths, such as insulting our professional armed forces by asking them to betray their oath, for his plan to succeed.”

In a press conference on Monday night, Duterte claimed there was a “fractured governance” under Marcos and called on the men in uniform to “protect the Constitution.”

“Nobody can correct Marcos, nobody can correct (Speaker Martin) Romualdez. There is no urgent remedy. It is only the military who can correct it,” he said.

Bersamin slammed Duterte for his remarks, saying he should respect the Constitution.

He also defended Marcos against the “threats” Vice President Sara Duterte made against the Chief Executive, his wife First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“No motive is more selfish than calling for a sitting president to be overthrown so that your daughter can take over,” Bersamin told the elder Duterte.

Meanwhile, Bersamin stressed that the government will continue with its duties to the people.

“This administration will not shirk from its sworn duty to govern and manage the affairs of the Filipino nation according to the Constitution and the rule of law,” he said. “It will defend its legacy before the Filipino people only by lawful means. The state will act resolutely to go against all unlawful attempts and challenges.”

Led by addict

At the House of Representatives, administration allies rallied behind the President, criticizing Duterte for suggesting he might withdraw support from the current government, which he said was led by a “drug addict.”

Although Duterte did not explicitly call for a coup, he challenged the military to reconsider supporting the “fractured” government of his successor, whom he accused of smoking “marijuana.”

“I challenge the whole military because they’re supposed to be the protector of the Constitution. How long will you support a drug addict President?” the outspoken Duterte said.

House solons allied with Marcos pointed out the statement, which sowed discord, division, and disunity, was ill-suited coming from the mouth of the country’s former top leader.

“I guess that is an inappropriate statement by a former president and commander-in-chief of our country. Because if that’s the case, again, we’re not calling for peace and unity in our country [but] encourage more to start a fight,” Ako Bicol Rep. Angelo Jil Bongalin told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday.

Nueva Ecija Rep. Ria Vergara said Duterte should not meddle in the current administration’s business because he heard nothing from his predecessors, including the late Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, despite his questionable policies, such as the bloody drug war, unjust detention of former senator Leila de Lima, and verbal assaults on then vice president Leni Robredo.

“Now you are no longer president. When you wielded great power during your six years, just as former presidents didn’t interfere — I pray that you do the same,” she said during her opening speech in a House probe on Tuesday. “You are a former president and your words bear weight because of the office you once held. For the sake of our nation, please exercise your right to free speech with great care.”

Zambales Rep. Jefferson Khonghun said of the former president’s statement, “[It is a] diversionary tactic to cover up the real issue that our Vice President is facing. In my opinion, she needs her father’s help,” he told reporters.

Given that it was not the first time the former president spouted such “hyperbole,” 1-Rider Rep. Ramon Gutierrez said it should not be dignified and that the military will not heed such a call.

“I have full trust and confidence in the AFP that they will stay true to their oath to protect and uphold the Constitution. That order, that suggestion is very much against the Constitution so I don’t think that even the AFP will take that seriously,” he said.