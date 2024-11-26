Army installs acting 703rd brigade commander

BONGABON, Nueva Ecija — The Philippine Army has installed a new acting commander for the 703rd Infantry (Agila) Brigade at the brigade’s headquarters in Barangay Calaanan on Monday.

Brigadier General Joseph Norwin D. Pasamonte, commander of the 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division, presided over the installation of new acting commander Colonel Ronald M. Bautista, MNSA (MI) PA.

The former Chief of Staff of the 7th Infantry Division, assumed the role of acting commander of the 703rd Brigade following Brigadier General Pasamonte’s designation as the new Kaugnay Division Commander just last week.

In his address, Colonel Bautista expressed his gratitude to BGen. Pasamonte for his trust and confidence. He committed to upholding the principles of the Pamilya at Malasakit (Family and Compassion) framework in leading the Agila Troopers. He also emphasized the importance of teamwork, calling for the continued cooperation of all personnel to ensure the success of the brigade’s mission objectives.

Pasamonte, in his remarks, highlighted Bautista’s exceptional leadership skills, extensive military experience, and dedication to service, assuring the troops they are in capable hands.

“No commander wishes harm upon their troops. Every commander prioritizes their welfare, organization, and safety because a well-cared-for team is essential to accomplishing missions. Your new acting commander possesses the ability to balance troop welfare and mission accomplishment effectively. I am confident he will lead you well. I expect your full cooperation under his leadership,” Pasamonte said.

The ceremony also recognized the exemplary performance of 11 Agila Troopers, who were awarded the Military Merit Medal for their outstanding contributions.

This event marks a new chapter for the 703rd Infantry Brigade as it continues its commitment to excellence and service under the leadership of its new acting commander.