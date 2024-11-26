AFP to cooperate with House OVP probe

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday assured its cooperation with the House of Representatives' ongoing investigation into the Office of the Vice President's (OVP) utilization of 2024 confidential funds, following the involvement of two active military personnel in the issue.

During Monday's House hearing, Special Disbursing Officer Gina Acosta confirmed that she released P125 million in confidential funds to Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) Commander Col. Raymund Lachica, the OVP's security officer, on 20 December, 2022.

Similarly, the Department of Education's (DepEd) disbursing officer Edward Fajarda admitted turning over P37.5 million in the agency's confidential funds for the first quarter of 2023 to Col. Dennis Nolasco, who served as the DepEd's designated security officer at the time.

In a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla stated that both Lachica and Nolasco are "active officers" of the military.

“More than that… Kung po ipapatawag sila sa imbestigasyon makikipagtulungan po ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (If the two would be summoned during the hearing, the Armed Forces of the Philippines will coordinate),” Padilla stressed.

Upholding professionalism

Padilla stressed the AFP’s commitment to professionalism in its service to the nation.

“The AFP is a dynamic organization, we adjust with the changing times, and with the changing landscape… So looking at the current security landscape, we see our soldiers being highly professional,” she said.

The AFP called for the military to be spared from political disputes, with Padilla requesting calm and trust from the public.

“We want to be isolated from political issues and we request the Philippine public to have calm and resolve and pagkatiwalaan po na inyong sandatahang lakas ng Pilipinas (trust your AFP that) we will do our mandate accordingly,” she stated.

Background on VPSPG and political context

Lachica and Nolasco were members of the VPSPG, which was officially designated as a subordinate unit of the Presidential Security Command effective 9 July, 2022. According to an AFP order, the VPSPG-AFP’s mandate is to protect the Vice President and their family to ensure their safety and security.

The AFP previously confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte is still being secured by approximately 400 military personnel.

The political divide between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte has widened amidst the House deliberations on the OVP’s proposed 2025 budget. Duterte criticized what she described as “political persecution” and “personal attacks” during the hearings.

“I do not expect fairness. Because this is clearly a political persecution. I’ve seen it many times,” she remarked, recounting her experiences during the budget hearings. “Their questions are not even related to our proposed projects — they insisted on their storylines attacking the confidential funds,” Duterte added.

Meanwhile, former Presidential Security Group (PSG) chief MGen. Ramon Zagala reiterated the AFP’s dedication to its constitutional mandate, stating that soldiers’ loyalty is to the "flag alone."

“Our soldiers will continue to be loyal to our Chain of Command and to the constitution which we swore to protect at all times. The AFP shall remain a non-partisan organization,” Zagala affirmed.