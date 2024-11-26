AFP completes 54 WPS patrol missions

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported on Tuesday the successful completion of at least 54 patrol missions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) from 1 to 25 November.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force conducted joint operations “to reinforce the security and sovereignty of our waters.”

“The AFP remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguard our nation’s maritime interests, especially in the WPS,” she said.

The operations included three sealift missions, 13 maritime patrols or sovereignty patrols (Marpat/Sovpat), one maritime surveillance patrol (Marsuvpat), one search and rescue (SAR) operation, and one rotation and resupply mission conducted by naval vessels.

Meanwhile, naval and air force aircraft executed four maritime air surveillance or intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (MAS/ISR) operations, along with 30 Marpat and one SAR operation.

Padilla pointed out the patrols strengthen the country’s commitment to the WPS while ensuring seamless support for operations such as maritime domain awareness, search and rescue, and resupply missions.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines stands resolute in its mandate to uphold the territorial integrity, maritime sovereignty and regional stability while serving and protecting the interests of all Filipinos,” she said.

Additionally, Navy spokesperson for the WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said the AFP continues to conduct maritime and air surveillance, RoRe operations, as well as search and rescue and other patrol missions in the vast expanse of the WPS.