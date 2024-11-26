Affordable HIV services sought

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AC Health) launched a partnership on Tuesday to strengthen the private sector’s role in combating HIV in the Philippines.

This initiative comes as the Philippines faces a growing HIV epidemic, with 464 HIV-related deaths recorded from January to August this year, according to the Department of Health.

The partnership will focus on expanding online health services and increasing the availability of pre-exposure prophylaxis, a drug that prevents HIV transmission as it aims to improve access to stigma-free HIV care and prevention services, particularly for vulnerable populations.

“The agreement we are celebrating today will leverage the power of collaboration and the resources and skills of the private sector to address the HIV epidemic,” US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said.

AC Health will integrate its healthcare ecosystem, including KonsultaMD, Generika Drugstore and Healthway Medical Network, to deliver HIV prevention and care services. USAID will support community engagement, provide technical assistance, and expand telehealth access through KonsultaMD.

“Our mission at AC Health is to make quality and affordable healthcare accessible to more Filipinos,” AC Health Chairperson Fernando Zobel de Ayala said.

The partnership was launched ahead of World AIDS Day on 1 December which this year focuses on “Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress.”