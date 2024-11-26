Affordable HIV services for Filipinos eyed

The United States (US) government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), launched on Tuesday, 26 November, a partnership with Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) to strengthen the private sector's role in making stigma-free care and lifesaving human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) services more accessible in the Philippines.

The Philippines, recognized as one of the countries with the fastest-growing HIV epidemics in Asia, logged 464 HIV-related deaths from January to August this year, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH also estimates that by the end of 2024, there will be 215,000 people living with HIV in the country.

Recognizing the problem, the partnership between USAID and AC Health will develop, test, and scale approaches to improving and expanding HIV care and prevention services in the Philippines.

The prevention services will specifically focus on online health services and the direct delivery of critical medication such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a drug that, when taken as scheduled, prevents the transmission of HIV.

The partnership reflects the US' global commitment to partner with private sector companies to accelerate progress in the fight against HIV.

Additionally, the collaboration seeks to help more Filipinos access the services they need without fear or judgment, combat stigma, and promote the lifesaving message of "U=U" or "Undetectable equals "Untransmittable."

“The agreement we are celebrating today will leverage the power of collaboration and the resources and skills of the private sector to address the HIV epidemic,” US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said during the partnership launch.

“As your partner in prosperity, the United States remains committed to working together for a future rooted in compassion, understanding, and improved access to healthcare for all," Carlson added.

Under the partnership, AC Health will integrate its ecosystem—including its KonsultaMD telehealth application, Generika Drugstore chain, and Healthway Medical Network--into local HIV networks to bring game-changing HIV-prevention solutions to more Filipinos, especially people living with HIV and those at an elevated risk of contracting it.

AC Health will onboard qualified health service providers on the KonsultaMD platform, expand HIV awareness and screening services beyond health facilities such as in schools and workplaces, and increase the commercial availability of PrEP and other lifesaving technologies through their importation and distribution channels, IE Medica, and MedEthix, and their Generika Drugstore chains.

For its part, USAID will support community engagement, provide technical assistance to Healthway Medical Network, and introduce private sector models for HIV service delivery.

USAID will also train healthcare providers, share research, expand telehealth access through KonsultaMD, and coordinate with partners to provide free HIV self-testing kits.

"Our mission at AC Health is to make quality and affordable healthcare accessible to more Filipinos," AC Health Chairperson Fernando Zobel de Ayala said.

He assured that its dedicated teams at Healthway Medical Network, KonsultaMD, and Generika Drugstore "have been equipped with specialized training to serve key populations affected by HIV."

"This collaboration brings us closer to bridging gaps in HIV prevention and testing, ensuring these critical services reach more communities nationwide.”

USAID and AC Health launched their partnership ahead of World AIDS Day on 1 December.

This year’s celebration under the theme, “Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress,” highlights the importance of uniting the public and private sectors, community organizations, and international partners to create an inclusive and effective response to HIV.

Since 2020, USAID, through PEPFAR, has contributed more than P2 billion to support the Philippines’ HIV response, making it one of the largest bilateral donors in this critical fight to save and improve lives.