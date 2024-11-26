Aboitiz InfraCapital named among Asia’s Top Community Centric Companies

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has been recognized as one of Asia's Top Community Centric Companies at the ACES Awards 2024, selected from over 600 nominees across the region.

The recognition highlights AIC's innovative approach to creating shared value between infrastructure development and community growth.

In its mission to develop transformative infrastructure ecosystems that enable business and uplift communities, AIC invests and operates in strategic sectors, including Economic Estates and Water, with community development programs seamlessly integrated as part of planning and operations, ensuring long-term growth for the region.

“The growth of our businesses go hand-in-hand with the progress of our communities. This recognition validates our approach of creating shared value, ensuring that as our developments prosper so do the communities wherein we operate. We remain committed to our mission as we touch more lives through our infrastructure solutions,” AIC president and CEO Cosette V. Canilao said.

Flagship community initiatives

The ACES Award is one of the most prestigious leadership and sustainability awards in Asia. Aboitiz InfraCapital’s award particularly recognized two flagship community initiatives of AIC’s business units, namely: the Labor Program of AIC Economic Estates, called Talent Edge, and Project Blue by Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc. (Apo Agua).

In an official statement, ACES Awards president Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan said, "Congratulations to the team at Aboitiz InfraCapital for winning the Top Community Centric Companies in Asia award. Your innovative approach to community development, particularly through initiatives like Project Blue and the Economic Estates Labor Program, demonstrates a deep commitment to uplifting lives and fostering sustainable growth. The leadership and dedication of your team in integrating community welfare with business objectives is truly inspiring. This award is a testament to your exceptional efforts in creating positive social impact and setting new standards in community-centric sustainability.”

The Economic Estates’ labor program, Talent Edge, demonstrates how infrastructure development directly translates to meaningful opportunities for local talent.

As Asia’s leading developer of smart and sustainable industrial-anchored estates, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates spans nearly 2,000 hectares and is home to over 240 world-class locators, generating employment for 100,000 individuals.

Through strategic initiatives such as academe-industry partnerships and tailored upskilling programs, Talent Edge bridges the gap between employers and job seekers, fostering career growth and a highly skilled workforce.

Talent Edge

Building on this success, AIC Economic Estates plans to expand Talent Edge to TARI Estate in Tarlac, its newest development spanning nearly 400 hectares.

Strategically situated in Central Luzon and surrounded by a rich talent pool, TARI Estate is expected to generate over 60,000 jobs.

Early engagements with the local community, including participation in job fairs, have already attracted more than 1,000 applicants for opportunities with Aboitiz affiliates such as Aboitiz Construction, as well as locators from other established estates.

Project Blue, implemented by Apo Agua, the water business unit of Aboitiz InfraCapital, exemplifies the company’s unwavering commitment to community empowerment and sustainable development.

As a vital partner of the Davao City Water District in the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, Apo Agua serves over one million Davaoenos by operating the Philippines’ largest private bulk water supply facility. Beyond this groundbreaking initiative, which was awarded Best Public-Private Partnership in the Philippines by the International Finance Awards, Apo Agua amplifies its impact through community-based water systems and solutions.