Aboitiz InfraCapital among Asia’s Top Community Centric Companies

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has been named one of Asia's Top Community Centric Companies at the 2024 ACES Awards. Selected from over 600 nominees, the recognition underscores AIC’s commitment to integrating community development into its infrastructure projects.

“The growth of our businesses go hand-in-hand with the progress of our communities. This recognition validates our approach of creating shared value, ensuring that as our developments prosper so do the communities wherein we operate. We remain committed to our mission as we touch more lives through our infrastructure solutions,” said AIC President and CEO Cosette V. Canilao.

The ACES Award highlighted two flagship initiatives: Talent Edge by AIC Economic Estates and Project Blue by Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc.

Talent Edge, a labor program of AIC Economic Estates, connects employers with a skilled workforce through partnerships with academic institutions and tailored upskilling initiatives. Spanning nearly 2,000 hectares, AIC’s economic estates host over 240 locators and generate employment for 100,000 individuals. The program is expanding to TARI Estate in Tarlac, expected to create 60,000 jobs.

Project Blue, Apo Agua’s community-focused water initiative, enhances access to clean water for over one million Davaoeños through the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, the Philippines' largest such facility. It also collaborates with local associations to build rainwater catchment facilities, water tanks, and pipelines, empowering marginalized communities.

This groundbreaking was awarded the Best Public-Private Partnership in the Philippines by the International Finance Awards.

"[AIC's] innovative approach to community development, particularly through initiatives like Project Blue and the Economic Estates Labor Program, demonstrates a deep commitment to uplifting lives and fostering sustainable growth. The leadership and dedication of your team in integrating community welfare with business objectives is truly inspiring. This award is a testament to your exceptional efforts in creating positive social impact and setting new standards in community-centric sustainability,” said ACES Awards President Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan.

The ACES Award follows AIC’s recent string of international recognitions, including Most Innovative Infrastructure Company in the Philippines at the 2024 International Finance Awards, as well as Best Infrastructure Investment Management Company in the Philippines and Best Women Leader in Infrastructure Development Sector in the Philippines for its president and CEO Cosette V. Canialo at the 2024 Global Outlook Awards.