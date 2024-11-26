A holiday milestone

A milestone was marked for the Philippines as Tiffany & Co. mounted its first-ever holiday tree lighting event in Southeast Asia.
The globally-renowned luxury brand kicked off its holiday season in Manila with a grand launch of a stunning, sparkling, eight-meter Christmas tree in Greenbelt 5 last 13 November.
The spectacular tree boasts the brand’s Bird on a Rock design as a tree topper, which was first introduced in 1965. The iconic design maintains its timeliness for the past 60 years. Glass gems and pink sapphire are recessed within the cavities. The base of the tree features 480 backlit glass prisms. It took an entire week to assemble after arriving from Milan, Italy.
Market director Patrick Da Silva, together Mariana Zobel de Ayala of Ayala Mall Management and some of the countries’ most-popular talents and personalities, graced the event, namely, James Reid, Sarah Lahbati, Michelle Dee, Liz Uy, Kylie Versoza, Tim Yap and Jasmine Curtis-Smith.