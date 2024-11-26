54 WPS patrol missions completed in November—AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said it has completed at least 54 “successful” patrol missions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) from 1 to 25 November.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force jointly conducted operations “to reinforce the security and sovereignty of our waters.”

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding our nation’s maritime interests, especially in the WPS,” she said.

These operations include three Sealift Missions, 13 Maritime Patrols or Sovereignty Patrols (MARPAT/SOVPAT), one Maritime Surveillance Patrol (MARSUVPAT), one Search and Rescue (SAR) Operation, and one Rotation and Resupply Mission (RoRe) by the country’s naval vessels.

Meanwhile, the naval and air force aircraft executed four Maritime Air Surveillance or Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (MAS/ISR) operations, along with 30 Maritime Patrols (MARPAT) and one Search and Rescue (SAR) Operation.

Padilla said these patrols strengthen the country’s commitment to the WPS while ensuring seamless support for operations like maritime domain awareness, search and rescue operations, and resupply missions.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines stands resolute in its mandate to uphold territorial integrity, maritime sovereignty, and regional stability while serving and protecting the interests of all Filipinos,” she added.

Further, Navy spokesperson for WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said the AFP continues to conduct several maritime surveillance, air surveillance, and RORE operations, as well as search and rescue, and other patrol missions in the vast expanse of the WPS.