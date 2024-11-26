2GO sustains seamless ops despite typhoons

2GO, the Sy Family-led logistics and sea transport provider, reported a quick restoration of operations despite recent typhoons to ensure efficient movement of goods and people.

“As a trusted partner for Filipino businesses, the company thrives in the competitive logistics landscape. Its extensive freight and cargo operations are integral to supporting our stakeholders’ supply chains, despite occasional severe weather disturbances,” 2GO Sea Solutions Business Unit Head Sharon Musngi-Ngo said on Monday.

Once shipping routes were cleared by the Philippine Coast Guard, 2GO transported 3,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of essential goods, helping businesses stay operational and providing crucial support to communities nationwide.

The company moves 5,000 TEUs weekly and offers tailored logistics solutions to meet evolving business needs.

Its ROPAX or roll-on/roll-off passenger service ensures efficient sea travel by securing priority berthing and departure privileges at 19 key ports, maintaining reliable operations even under adverse conditions.

In addition to logistics, 2GO’s passenger services transport an average of 23,000 people weekly. According to the company’s 2024 passenger satisfaction survey, 9 out of 10 travelers report high satisfaction.

Notably, small and micro-business owners benefit significantly from 2GO’s 50kg luggage allowance to enable them to transport goods affordably.

For Francis Chua, Business Unit Head of 2GO Travel, ensuring uninterrupted operations helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses and expand to new markets.