2024 Billboard Music Awards finalists announced

As the highly anticipated Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) approaches, the list of finalists has been announced.

The finalists include Taylor Swift with 16 nominations across 17 entries, Zack Bryan with 18 nominations, and K-pop groups ENHYPEN, Jimin, TXT, Stray Kids, and Jung Kook.

Top Artist contenders also include Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter, a first-time finalist in categories such as Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song.

This year also introduces three new categories: Top Hard Rock Album, Top Hard Rock Artist, and Top Hard Rock Song.

The 2024 BBMAs, presented by Marriott Bonvoy and hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, will air on 12 December at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FOX and Fire TV Channels, with on-demand availability on Paramount+. Performances will also be available on Billboard.com and across BBMAs and Billboard's social channels.