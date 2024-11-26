143 Entertainment faces backlash over sexual misconduct allegations involving CEO and MADEIN member Gaeun

143 Entertainment is under intense scrutiny following allegations of sexual misconduct involving their CEO and MADEIN member Gaeun. According to a report by Koreaboo, the agency’s public denial of the claims, combined with actions like disabling comments on social media platforms, has sparked widespread criticism from fans and netizens, many of whom are rallying for accountability and justice.

The controversy reportedly began earlier this month when fans noticed unusual activity on Gaeun’s Instagram. She wiped her account clean and unfollowed the agency’s CEO, raising suspicions. Around the same time, JTBC’s Scandal Supervisor aired a report alleging that a girl group member had evidence of being sexually assaulted by her agency’s CEO. While the report did not name the victim or group, fans identified footage used in the broadcast as related to MADEIN.

Gaeun’s announcement of a hiatus for health reasons on 11 November only added to the concern. Matters came to a head on 22 November when MADEIN’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) issued a statement acknowledging the connection to their group but vehemently denying the allegations.

In their statement, 143 Entertainment declared:

“First and foremost, we wish to clarify that there was no sexual harassment or any other form of sexual contact involving abuse of power between the mentioned member and the company CEO. The reported claims are entirely false. Additionally, regarding the hotel incident involving the member, we would like to clarify that it was in the company of acquaintances.

The broadcasted information was based on statements from individuals unrelated to the member, who provided inaccurate accounts. We want to emphasize once again that the issue is baseless and completely unfounded.”

However, many fans found the agency’s response unconvincing. The decision to disable comments on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube was widely interpreted as an attempt to suppress discussions and avoid accountability. As one fan remarked on X, “Disabling comments just proves they don’t want the truth out. It’s a cowardly move.” Another voiced frustration over the broader issues at play, stating, “This is probably just the tip of the iceberg in K-pop. CEOs like this know how to hide their tracks or intimidate their idols into silence.”

Adding to the outrage is Gaeun’s young age—she is only 19 years old. One netizen expressed their shock, saying, “She’s younger than me. These creepy old men preying on helpless girls need to face justice.” Fans have called for a boycott of MADEIN, hoping to pressure the company into greater transparency and systemic change.

The ongoing backlash against 143 Entertainment highlights troubling dynamics in the K-pop industry, where exploitation and power imbalances are often shrouded in secrecy. Fans remain vocal on X, keeping the conversation alive and amplifying demands for a safer and more ethical environment for idols.