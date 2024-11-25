Zayn Malik pays tribute to Liam Payne during concert

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik concluded his “Stairway to the Sky” concert at the O2 Academy in Leeds, England, with a moving tribute to his late bandmate, Liam Payne, who passed away last month.



A large screen displayed a blue background with a red heart and the words, “Liam Payne 1993–2024 Love you bro.” The emotional moment came just days after Malik attended Payne’s funeral alongside fellow 1D members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, as well as Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and his former partner Cheryl, the mother of his son, Bear.

Malik had earlier postponed the US leg of his tour, citing the "heartbreaking loss" of Payne, who died after a fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

