World Travel Market yields P437-M investment leads

The country’s participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024 has yielded almost P437 million in sales leads, the Department of Tourism announced yesterday.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said potential sales during the event, held from 5 to 7 November in London, brought in P436.97 million, an increase of P178 million from last year’s participation, or 466 sales leads and 41 onsite bookings in total.

With support from its marketing promotions arm, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the Philippines led a delegation of 22 private sector exhibitors, including tour operators, destination management companies, and hotels and resorts, effectively showcasing the Philippines as a top tourism destination in Asia.

Also, the delegation was joined by representatives from the Aklan Provincial Government, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) and the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA).

Showcase to the world

Frasco said the successful Philippine participation in the London exposition is attributable to the delegation’s commitment to showcasing to the world the many reasons to love the Philippines.

This year also marked the country’s largest delegation to the event since the pandemic.

“Today’s travelers seek immersive experiences, evolving from years like seeing to a quest for authentic experiences, and this is precisely what we can offer in the Philippines,” according to Frasco.

Under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., “the Department of Tourism has embarked on a multi-dimensional approach to tourism development, with a commitment to ensuring the sustainability of our destinations. We have focused on diversifying our tourism offerings,” the DoT chief added.

Further, she said the event saw strong participation from global industry leaders, with the Philippine Pavilion attracting attention from major media outlets and key tourism stakeholders.

“While our tourists enjoy our verdant landscapes and pristine shores and encounter our immense biodiversity, as represented here by Philippine sellers across our famed and world-renowned islands, as well as our emerging destinations, among which include Palawan, Boracay, Cebu, Siargao, Batanes, Batangas and also Bohol, Negros Oriental, Bicol, Bukidnon and also, of course, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, and through the work of our tour operators and regional offices, as well as our engagement with our tourism frontliners, our tour guides, our community-based tourism organizations, we are now able to offer experiential travel in the Philippines through tourism packages focused on cultural immersions, festivals, the creative arts, health and wellness, gastronomy and other offerings,” she added.

Several activities held

Interactive booth activations, including the Paoay Church photo booth, traditional hair threading demonstrations, Filipino coffee presentations and snack samplings, along with vibrant performances and fashion walks featuring the designs of renowned Filipino designer Randy Ortiz, offered visitors a preview of the country’s appeal as a must-visit destination.

“WTM 2024 allowed us to showcase the Philippines’ wealth of cultural, natural, and adventure experiences. Our team is deeply honored to represent the Philippines on this global platform and to bring to life the essence of Filipino warmth, creativity, and resilience,” TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said.

The Philippines’ sustained presence at the WTM 2024 London aligns with trends in the UK outbound travel market, projected to reach $90.46 billion in 2024, according to Future Market Insights.