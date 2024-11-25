Workers back home from ME surpass 2K

The number of Filipinos repatriated from conflict zones in the Middle East has surpassed 2,000, a year since tensions escalated in the region, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

As of 24 November, a total of 1,191 Filipinos and 52 dependents have been repatriated from Lebanon. The most recent group, which arrived on Sunday, included 75 individuals, marking the 91st batch of repatriates from the country.

In Israel, 1,046 Filipinos and 30 dependents have opted to return amid ongoing conflict. Repatriation figures from the West Bank and Gaza stood at six and two individuals, respectively.

In total, 2,245 overseas Filipino workers and 82 dependents have been repatriated.

The DMW has indicated that more repatriation flights are expected before the end of the year, though no specific target numbers have been set. “We have no target numbers yet, as the situation remains very fluid,” the agency stated.