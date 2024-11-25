Will Eva Candelaria give Vilma Santos her 5th MMFF Best Actress Victory?

Aside from Vilma and Muhlach, also in the cast in what is touted as this year’s biggest MMFF entry are Nadine Lustre, Tirso Cruz III, Mylene Dizon, Mylene Dizon, Lotlot de Leon, Gabby Padilla, Elijah Canlas, Ketchup Eusebio, Gio Alvarez, Cholo Barretto and Ron Angeles.

Mentorque Productions not only greenlighted but bankrolled the film and, just like its first film, Mallari, Uninvited is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Adding more stellar wattage and premium to the film is the collaboration of Project 8 Projects with Mentorque.

“We understand the challenges Filipinos face today,” said Mentorque chief executive officer John Bryan Diamante. “Watching a movie in theaters is a luxury, so we made sure this is worth every peso. It’s indeed a full cinematic experience in theaters this Christmas with Filipino talent on full display.”

Diamante added: “Guilly Vega’s ominous line in the teaser — “Hindi lang ’to basta party!” — emphasizes the film’s deeper themes. Behind the mysterious story and lavish setting lies a gritty, thought-provoking message. Mentorque’s growth in the industry speaks volumes about its dedication to Filipino talent. From our modest beginnings to producing festival-worthy films, the company remains steadfast in its mission to highlight local stories and bring them to the global stage.”

Trailer titillations

The official trailer of Uninvited was shown during a Gatsby-inspired press conference held at the Grand Ballroom of the Solaire North Hotel and Casino.

Amid a musical scoring that aurally assaulted, awakened and raised the emotions, the production design screamed hedonistic, opulent, with a glossy color palette and veneer camouflaging the decay and stench, and the power that absolutely corrupts and intoxicates.

A super turn-on is Nadine Lustre’s Nicole, spewing curses and expletives as if there is no tomorrow. She plays bad girl, nasty and naughty, perfectly, with a boy toy, the royal hunk-ness Roy Angeles.

Superstar come-on, Aga Muhlach as Gilly Vega, makes doing a bad person so freaking good, great even! Muhlach sheds his matinee/heartthrob image to give life to a man you would hate and love at the same time. The true, good and beautiful proclaim Gilly as a phallic man, worthy of worship, and yes, he can get away with anything and everything.

Muhlach: “Ang sarap na gawin si Gilly kasi nga (It was so satisfying to play Gilly because) I don’t get the chance to portray a character like him — hindi lang siya nasa (he is not only on the) dark side, he is the leader of the alpha pack. And the job of portraying him became easier to do because I am surrounded by the best actors, director and the whole artistic and production team, hats off to them. Sobra nga akong happy lalo na nga’t nakahinga ako ng maluwag na hindi ko pala leading lady si Nadine, anak ko siya (I was so happy and was able to breathe easier knowing that Nadine would not be playing my leading lady, but my daughter),” Muhlach guffawed.

In Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank, Eugene Domingo lectured us about the different styles of mainstream acting, like the elevator, walling and TV Patrol school of acting. In the trailer of the Villegas film, we get to see Santos in her lakad-lakad (walking around) school of acting: Walking quietly, observing the people in the party, yet her very silence shouted in volumes!

With its riveting narrative, stellar cast and visuals rivaling Hollywood blockbusters, Uninvited is a Christmas gift to Filipino moviegoers and a celebration of the artistry of Philippine cinema.