WayV drops 6th EP 'FREQUENCY'

WayV, the Chinese sub-unit of NCT under SM Entertainment, makes their much-anticipated comeback on Monday, 24 November, with their latest mini-album, “FREQUENCY.”

The album features six tracks, including Korean and Chinese versions of the title track "FREQUENCY," the pre-release single "HIGH FIVE," as well as "TWIST," "Filthy Rich," and "Call Me."

Each song showcases WayV's signature blend of dynamic vocals, sharp rap, and innovative concepts, affirming their reputation as trendsetters in the global music scene.

The six-member group—Kun, Ten, WinWin, XiaoJun, Hendery, and YangYang—dropped the music video for their pre-release track "HIGH FIVE" on 19 November, fueling excitement for the album.

Since their debut in 2019, WayV has delivered hits like "Love Talk," "Kick Back," "Give Me That," and "Phantom."