Villa Escudero partners with Vivant's Corenergy for sustainable energy shift

Villa Escudero Plantations & Resort, a leading eco-tourism destination in the Philippines, has launched a solar energy facility within its 800-hectare estate, furthering its commitment to sustainability. Unveiled during a Switch-On event on 7 November, 2024, the solar plant will power the resort with renewable energy, reducing reliance on the grid and advancing Villa Escudero’s eco-conscious tourism goals.

The facility consists of 400 solar panels, projected to offset 310,000 kWh of grid power consumption annually, equivalent to planting 8,000 trees or preventing 166 metric tons of carbon emissions. This initiative builds on the estate’s legacy of sustainability, which began with the 1937 Arsenio Escudero Hydroelectric Power Plant.

“This new solar energy facility symbolizes our ongoing commitment to preserving the natural beauty that Villa Escudero has cherished for generations. By embracing renewable energy, we’re not just preserving the environment but also meeting the growing expectations of eco- conscious travelers. This project sets a benchmark for responsible tourism in Quezon Province, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this movement,” said Daniel Escudero, Director & Senior Business Development Strategist of Villa Escudero.

Corenergy partners

Corenergy, the energy solutions arm of Vivant Energy, provided expertise for this transition.

"We are thrilled to partner with Villa Escudero on this pioneering project. This solar facility is more than just a source of clean energy for the estate but also demonstrates how sustainability and tourism can thrive together. We hope this initiative will inspire other sectors to embrace sustainable energy solutions," said Mark D. Habana, Vivant Energy Vice President.

Villa Escudero’s initiative aligns with the United Nations’ sustainability goals, reinforcing its status as a model for eco-friendly tourism while paving the way for a greener future.