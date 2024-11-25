Vape users warned vs harmful substance

Safe Vape PH, a group advocating for tighter regulation of vaping products and gadgets, warned on Monday about the continued proliferation of uncertified vapes, especially those that have failed tests containing formaldehyde.

In a statement, the group claimed, “There is a continued sale and distribution of the Flare vape brand despite it having been banned by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).”

“This vape product has been imported from China in the millions and is expected to be widely distributed illegally shortly. At the same time, to address compliance issues, Flare is attempting to pass the product standards certification of DTI and has submitted new products to a testing agency,” the group added.

Safe Vape PH revealed that, according to a test report issued by the testing agency, formaldehyde levels in Flare products are as high as 32.1 mg/L, far exceeding the maximum standard of 22 mg/L by 31.1 percent.

“It is well known that formaldehyde is a common harmful substance that can cause a variety of health problems after long-term exposure. In the short term, it may irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, causing dryness and discomfort. Long-term inhalation of formaldehyde may lead to respiratory diseases and even increase the risk of cancer. For teenagers, whose immune and respiratory systems are not yet fully developed, the harm of formaldehyde is particularly serious,” the group stated.

Flava, Flare's predecessor, had long been the best-selling vape brand in the Philippines. However, its previous products did not undergo legal certification procedures or professional testing, and the composition and content of harmful substances were not verified, posing a potential threat to the health of all users.

Flava changed its name to Flare to return to the market by leveraging its extensive black-market distribution channels. As vapes gradually become part of the daily consumption of many young people, the reintroduction of products with excessive harmful substances into the market will undoubtedly pose significant health risks to users, Safe Vape PH warned.

The group noted that the rapid development of the vape industry has provided consumers with a variety of choices, but while enjoying its convenience, users should not overlook potential safety hazards.

The DTI had previously issued a Preliminary Order against Flava Corporation, halting its operations on 15 March 2024, under Executive Order 913 and Department Order 07, Series of 2006.

“Safe Vape PH urges the concerned authorities to conduct stricter testing and supervision of vapes to protect the health rights and interests of users. Meanwhile, when purchasing vapes, users should remain vigilant, pay attention to the ingredients and test results of the products, and avoid potential health risks due to ignorance,” the group emphasized.