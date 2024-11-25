SUBSCRIBE NOW
ULFHEDNAR wins Wild Card, completes M6 World Championship cast

Turkey's ULFHEDNAR emerged victorious in the M6 Wild Card and will compete against the best Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams at the M6 World Championship from 28 November to 15 December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The M-Series, touted as the grandest stage of competitive Mobile Legends, will see sixteen teams worldwide compete for the lion's share of the $1,000,000 prize pool or P58.8 million.

Composed of Bariş Ali “Alien” Çakır, Gürkan "LonelyKid" Sorkun, Sidar “Tienzy” Menteşe, Ahmet Taha “Rosa” Batır, Emre “Sunshine” Sarı, and Furkan “APEX47” Akbulut, ULFHEDNAR bested seven teams in the Wild Card to qualify to the main stage of M6.

ULFHEDNAR will take on America's BloodThirstyKings on the first day of the Group Stage.

