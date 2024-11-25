Triumphant Lady Bulldogs threaten UAAP field

National University’s (NU) domination of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) sent chills down the spines of those looking to challenge its reign in the upcoming University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament.

Gauging what the squad has achieved in the pre-season after ruling UAAP Season 86, NU could be well on its way to a repeat when the collegiate wars explode early next year.

“We won’t allow ourselves to be beaten. We won’t be left behind in building up for the UAAP. We’ll improve further,” SSL Collegiate Pre-season Championship Most Valuable Player Bella Belen boldly said.

The Lady Bulldogs reminded everyone of their current status as the best college volleyball program in the land after completing a historic SSL grand slam highlighted by a three-peat in the 18-team field Collegiate Pre-season Championship.

Flexing its signature firepower, grit, and swag, the battle-hardened NU squad completed a best-of-three finals series sweep of De La Salle University with a 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20, Game 2 victory Sunday night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum to reign supreme in the league’s centerpiece tournament supported by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea, Grab Philippines and Summit Water.

Led by Belen and the Most Valuable Player of the previous two editions Alyssa Solomon, the Lady Bulldogs gifted new coach Sherwin Meneses, a decorated tactician who steered Creamline to a Premier Volleyball League grand slam this year, his first title with the team.

“Excited and happy for our championship. It’s a big boost for our preparation heading into the UAAP. That’s our goal why we joined the league,” Meneses said.

Meneses, who will make his UAAP return after his last stint with Adamson University back in 2016, took over the coaching reins from Norman Miguel following the Lady Bulldogs’ first-ever National Invitationals championship last July.

Alas Pilipinas standouts Belen and Solomon showed the way in rallying NU back from an opening set setback to once again beat UAAP archrival Lady Spikers in an SSL titular showdown since its sweeping victory in the one-game championship of the inaugural edition two years ago.

The Lady Bulldogs took Game 1 in a clinical dismantling of La Salle in straight sets last Friday.

“I’m very happy that we achieved our goal here in the SSL. This serves as a stepping stone, a part of our preparation for the upcoming UAAP Season,” said Belen, who had 15 points to back Solomon’s 19-point explosion in Game 2.

It was a sweet statement win for NU after the Lady Spikers halted the Lady Bulldogs’ 28-game winning streak — an unbeaten run that spanned four tournaments starting in 2022 — with a four-set triumph in the second.

NU got the last laugh as it ended La Salle’s campaign with back-to-back losses after racking eight wins in a row heading into the much-anticipated finale between two powerhouse squads.

The Lady Bulldogs are now looking to build on their preseason momentum as they aim for a UAAP repeat title.

NU defeated University of Santo Tomas in the finals to reclaim the UAAP crown it lost to La Salle last year.