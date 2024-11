LOOK: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte delivered her speech and received a memento and a plaque of appreciation during the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) 85th Founding Anniversary on Monday, 25 November 2024, at the M.I.C.E. Center in Quezon City Hall. During her speech, she urged the men and women of QCPD to be compassionate. "Discipline should be at the core of the police, whether anyone is watching or not." Analy Labor

