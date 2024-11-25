Three common scams to watch out for this Christmas

As the Christmas season is already around the corner, global anti-scam application, Whoscall, has identified three common scams to watch out for as the Christmas season approaches.

The Whoscall app, developed by leading global TrustTech company Gogolook, is designed to help individuals protect themselves from online scams.

According to Mel Migriño, Gogolook Philippines Country Head, these scams tend to increase during the holidays, and Filipinos should remain vigilant.

"Filipinos are naturally generous, especially during the holiday season, which makes us more vulnerable to scams. Fraudsters often take advantage of this by using tactics like social engineering," said Migriño, who is also internationally recognized as a top Filipina in the field of cybersecurity.

She said the top scams with the highest prevalence during Christmas are:

Travel Scam

The holiday season is a time for families, and many Filipinos take the opportunity to travel with their loved ones, creating memories together.

However, this supposedly joyful season can also attract online fraudsters eager to exploit enthusiastic travelers.

Scammers often post enticing advertisements on social media and websites, promoting discounted vacation packages, exciting travel experiences, and luxurious accommodations that seem too good to be true.

These offers can be hard to resist, especially when families are looking to bond and celebrate.

“Many of these scams involve fake travel agencies, fraudulent online listings, or scammers posing as legitimate travel providers. The ads typically include links that lead unsuspecting victims to counterfeit versions of real booking sites, designed to deceive and mislead,” Migriño explained.

“Once victims enter their personal information, it can be used for illegal activities like identity theft or financial fraud,” she added.

In a particularly troubling twist, when victims pay for “affordable” plane tickets or vacation packages, the money often goes directly to the scammer, leaving them with nothing but disappointment and financial loss.

Fake Online Seller/Store

The Christmas season is a beloved time for gift-giving, known locally as "pamamasko," where godparents—"Ninong at Ninang"—share presents to spread holiday cheer.

This tradition shows a sense of community, as families and friends come together to celebrate love and appreciation.

However, in the digital age, where online shopping is more convenient than ever, scammers are taking advantage of this festive spirit.

As consumers hunt for the best deals to make their Christmas celebrations memorable, it is crucial to stay alert to potential fraud.

One major red flag is when branded products are sold at prices that seem too good to be true.

As Migriño pointed out, “If you find a deal with steep discounts on well-known brands, it could indicate a fraudulent online seller.”

“These scammers often set up websites that closely imitate legitimate retailers, using URLs that look almost identical to the real thing but have slight differences,” she added.

Similar to travel scams, where fake sites trick unsuspecting travelers with ridiculously low prices, these deceptive e-commerce platforms can lead to financial losses and disappointment.

Fake Relative/Friend Scam

Christmas is a time for reuniting with friends and family, filled with joyous moments like family gatherings and catching up with busy friends who often become available during the holidays.

However, this spirit of connection can also create opportunities for scammers to execute what is known as the “fake relative/friend scam.”

In these scams, fraudsters impersonate the names of victims’ friends or family members, often reaching out through Short Message Service (SMS).

They may ask for personal information or, more commonly, request money under false pretenses.

“Imagine receiving a message from a relative or friend you don’t often hear from, claiming they’re in a desperate situation and urgently need financial help due to some supposed emergency. This emotional appeal can catch many off guard, especially during the holiday season when people are feeling generous and more inclined to assist loved ones,” Migriño said.

Whoscall Prevents Scams

In response to the presence of online scams during the holiday season, Whoscall has launched the #DapatAllMagHoHoWhoscall campaign to raise public awareness about online fraud, which often increases at this time of year.

The initiative aims to educate the public about various types of scams and promote protective measures to ensure a safe online experience throughout the holidays.

As part of the campaign, Whoscall encourages users to make use of its anti-scam tools.

For issues related to travel scams and fake online sellers or stores, users can utilize Whoscall’s Web Checker feature, which filters out safe links from suspicious ones.

“We can use the Whoscall App’s Web Checker feature, which helps detect suspicious links and prevents users from opening them,” said Gogolook’s Country Head, “By simply copying a URL into the app, users can check its safety and receive warnings about potentially harmful sites.”

To combat the “fake relative/friend scam,” Whoscall also offers message and caller identification features that alert users if an incoming call or message is potentially fraudulent.

This added layer of protection helps users stay informed and cautious during their holiday interactions.

Migriño further emphasized the importance of staying vigilant during this festive season.

“If you want to make your time with family and friends more enjoyable and stress-free, always stay alert by avoiding suspicious links,” she said.

“Use anti-scam applications like Whoscall to ensure that what should be a joyful experience doesn’t turn into a stressful one,” she concluded.