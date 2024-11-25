Sustain BARMM services: Marcos

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government vowed to ensure continued service delivery in Sulu, despite the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision severing the province from the autonomous region.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, Al-Haj, yesterday welcomed Presidential Directive No. PBBM-2024-1244 issued by President Ferdinand "Bongbong” Marcos Jr., ordering the BARMM government to continue the delivery of services to Sulu province.

Ebrahim reaffirmed that the regional government would uphold its collaboration with the Department of Budget and Management and other stakeholders to implement the directive without inconveniencing a "smooth" transition.

CM Ebrahim emphasized the interim government’s unwavering commitment to serving the constituents of Sulu amid the SC ruling.

The SC ruled on 9 September that Sulu province is not part of BARMM as a result of the 2019 plebiscite where 54 percent of Sulu voters cast negative votes, effectively opting out of inclusion in the region.

“We remain committed to protecting the rights and welfare of the people of Sulu and ensuring that services and programs reach them without disruption,” Ebrahim said.

“In anticipation of this directive, the Bangsamoro government has included programs, activities and projects for Sulu in the Bangsamoro Expenditure Program 2025,” he added.

Ebrahim expressed his gratitude to President Marcos, noting that the urgent concerns regarding Sulu’s exclusion were being addressed while awaiting the high court’s decision on the Bangsamoro government’s twin motions.

The BARMM’s Bangsamoro Attorney General’s Office filed a twin motion on 1 October before SC to re-include Sulu as one of the provinces comprising BARMM.

DBM Secretary and Intergovernmental Relations Body co-chairperson Amenah Pangandaman stressed on 21 November the impact of the directive in sustaining the gains of the peace process, especially in the BARMM’s self-governance, peace, and economic development.

The Chief Minister urged all sectors to unite and cooperate in safeguarding peace and development in the Bangsamoro region.