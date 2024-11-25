SUCs see surge in agri exam pass rates

More state universities and colleges (SUCs) increased their passing rates in the latest licensure exam for agriculturists.

This follows the participation of 13 SUCs in the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) and the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) free review program.

A notable increase of 16 percentage points in the passing rates of participating SUCs was observed, with a 100 percent improvement seen in institutions from remote regions, such as Sulu State College, Tawi-Tawi Regional Agricultural College, and Romblon State University.

“The major reason most students in far-flung areas fail the licensure tests is that there are no review schools in the area; they have to travel far to attend review classes, or they don't have the money to pay for them. This is why CHEd asked UPLB, the top agriculture school in the country, to use technology to deliver free online review classes for remote and low-performing SUCs,” CHEd chairperson Prospero de Vera III said.

"It is gratifying to see that our program has significantly increased the passing rates of our students in the LEA. With its success, free review programs for forestry, veterinary medicine, nursing, and teacher education will be implemented next year,” De Vera added.

The ExcelLEArate Program, funded by CHEd and delivered by UPLB, is a free online structured review program for students from 15 identified SUCs in remote areas without the availability of review centers. It is part of the Paglaum kag Pagdaug (Hope and Victory) program launched by 50 SUCs earlier this year to increase participation and completion rates of free higher education beneficiaries across the country.